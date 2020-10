CBS2 Weather Headlines: Early Rain Showers To Give Way To Sun Monday Afternoon Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Good Monday morning, everybody. It's going be a somewhat gray and cool start to the day, with a chance for a few spotty showers as well. πŸ‘“ View full article

