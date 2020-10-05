‘Morning Joe’ Slams White House for ‘Non-Answers and Outright Lies’ Surrounding Trump’s Condition (Video) Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Trump administration was criticized by the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday for its “non-answers and outright lies” about the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.



Co-host Mika Brzezinski started off the show Monday morning by playing a clip of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday repeatedly refusing to provide a detailed timeline when Trump was COVID-19 tested.



Late Thursday night, the president tweeted that he and



“That is how forthcoming the White House has been with information regarding the president’s COVID-19 testing. We have no idea when he actually tested positive,” said Brzezinski.



*Also Read:* Trump Breaks Quarantine, Leaves Hospital to Wave to Supporters From a Suburban (Video)



Joe Scarborough summed it up before tossing to AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, saying, “What we know Monday morning is this: The White House lied repeatedly about the president’s condition on Friday. The White House doctors lied repeatedly about the president’s condition on Saturday. The White House doctors admitted on Sunday, in fact, that they had lied about the president’s condition on Saturday and there was the suggestion they did so so as not to upset their patient, which is their primary concern.”



Lemire said, “Let’s say this right up front, Joe. This is a national security threat and the White House has a credibility crisis. There has been mixed messaging and non-answers and outright lies since Friday when the president was taken on Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center.”



On Sunday, doctors said Trump responded well to treatment and his condition has continued to improve, enough so that he might be released from the hospital as early as Monday. They also revealed new details that the president’s condition was more serious than previously disclosed.



Watch above via MSNBC.



