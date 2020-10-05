Coronavirus Updates: Trump, On Steroids, Starts Day Four In Hospital With All-Caps Tweetstorm

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and his doctors made the decision to take the precaution. Christie announced earlier that day he had...
On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.
Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..