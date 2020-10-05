Global  
 

Coronavirus Updates: Trump, On Steroids, Starts Day Four In Hospital With All-Caps Tweetstorm

Gothamist Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Trump, On Steroids, Starts Day Four In Hospital With All-Caps TweetstormPresident Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said Monday that the president may be able to return to the White House today. [ more › ]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital 00:33

 Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and his doctors made the decision to take the precaution. Christie announced earlier that day he had...

