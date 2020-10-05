Coronavirus Updates: Trump, On Steroids, Starts Day Four In Hospital With All-Caps Tweetstorm

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine



This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:31 Published 1 hour ago Eye On The Day 10/5



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 2 hours ago Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday



On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this