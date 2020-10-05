Machine learning algorithm could help detect osteoarthritis years before symptoms appear

To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters



In the early days of the pandemic, the CDC said people should have two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart, before being around other people. Now, CDC guidelines say people aren't likely to be infectious 10 to 20 days after symptoms first began, regardless of test results. Also, before leaving isolation, people's symptoms should have improved and they should have gone 24 hours with no fever.

