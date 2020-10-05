|
Machine learning algorithm could help detect osteoarthritis years before symptoms appear
Osteoarthritis impacts more than 32.5 million American adults, according to the CDC. New research published in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences suggests an innovative machine learning algorithm could help detect the condition three years before any symptoms or noticeable bone damage appear. Dr. Shinjini Kundu, a computer scientist and resident physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, joins CBSN to discuss the findings of her research.
