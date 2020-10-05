Ratings: NFL Football Clobbers NBA Finals on Sports-Heavy Sunday Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sunday’s late NFL games rejected the NBA Finals, according to Nielsen. The Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers primetime game on NBC and a late-afternoon overrun on CBS made ABC and the NBA Finals settle for third place last night.



Following the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat matchup, ABC’s “Black-ish” election special did just fine. Much further down the Nielsen rankings, The CW’s Season 2 “Pandora” premiere didn’t earn a positive — or even neutral — adjective.



Due to the nature of live television, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC, CBS and ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.



*Also Read:* Just How Strong Was NBC's 'The Weakest Link' Return?



NBC was first in ratings with a 3.1 rating/17 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 7 p.m., the first half-hour of pregame show “Football Night in America” drew a 1.4/8 and 5.9 million viewers. The next 30 minutes posted a 2.2/12 and 8.1 million viewers. Starting at 8, the conclusion of the pregame show, which made way for kickoff, averaged a 3.3/17 and 11.4 million viewers. The game itself put up a 3.5/19 and 11.7 million viewers.



CBS was second in ratings with a 1.4/8 and in viewers with 7.3 million. An NFL overrun at 7 scored a 4.2/24 and 16.6 million viewers. Starting at 7:30, “60 Minutes” had a 2.0/8 and 11.2 million viewers. Another episode beginning at 8:30 got a 0.7/4 and 5.8 million viewers. CBS then re-aired 2003 movie “Old School.”



ABC was third in ratings with a 1.2/7 and in viewers with 3.5 million.



*Also Read:* Robert Smigel's 'Let's Be Real' Puppet-Sketch Show on Fox Doesn't Get Real Good Ratings



Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.



