AP Top Stories October 5 P
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
33 minutes ago) AP Top Stories October 5 P
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Regal Cinemas owner considering closing all theaters
The owner of Regal Cinemas is considering closing all its movie theaters in the United States. This comes after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 11 minutes ago
Thousands of airline workers laid off
Tens of thousands of airline workers have been laid off after congress failed to pass a stimulus bill this week. Dante Harris, the president of the Flight Attendants Union Station at LAX says about..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 20 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
9to5Mac Daily: October 05, 2020 – Apple TV and Apple Arcade rumors, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or...
9to5Mac
2 hours ago
Top Stories: iOS 14 Feature Tour, 'iPhone 12 mini' Rumors, Apple Watch Band Controversy
Things started to calm down a bit this week following last week's rush of media event, Apple Watch and iPad launches, and the release of iOS 14 and other...
MacRumours.com
1 week ago Also reported by •
9to5Mac
This week’s top stories: Pixel 5 leaks w/ wide angle camera, Launch Night In predictions, more
*In this week’s top stories:* numerous official renders of the Google Pixel 5 leak out, we talk about what to expect at Wednesday’s Launch Night In, OnePlus...
9to5Google
1 week ago
Tweets about this