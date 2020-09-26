Global  
 

Monday, 5 October 2020
AP Top Stories October 5 P
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine 02:31

 This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending physician is speaking out.

Regal Cinemas owner considering closing all theaters [Video]

Regal Cinemas owner considering closing all theaters

The owner of Regal Cinemas is considering closing all its movie theaters in the United States. This comes after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Thousands of airline workers laid off [Video]

Thousands of airline workers laid off

Tens of thousands of airline workers have been laid off after congress failed to pass a stimulus bill this week. Dante Harris, the president of the Flight Attendants Union Station at LAX says about..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Planet Hollywood welcomes guests back Thursdays through Sundays [Video]

Planet Hollywood welcomes guests back Thursdays through Sundays

Planet Hollywood will reopen for the first time in more than 6 months this Thursday. Caesars Entertainment says the hotel will be open for guests Thursday through Sunday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published

