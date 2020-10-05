Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get Access To Expert Led Game Development Training Plus A PlayStation Plus Subscription For Just $99

Daily Caller Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Think you have what it takes to develop your very own game? Look no further than this Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus! From expert-led coding instruction to dependable online security, this bundle is a one-stop-shop for aspiring game developers and experienced gamers alike. Read on to check out the seven awesome courses […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deep Rock Galactic Review - Just One Moria Time! - Xbox One X [Video]

Deep Rock Galactic Review - Just One Moria Time! - Xbox One X

In this Deep Rock Galactic review, we show why its gameplay is second to none. Now that Deep Rock Galactic has released, we delve into the character classes, the synergy, and the play experience...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 09:12Published
Top 10 Rushed Video Games That Are Actually Great [Video]

Top 10 Rushed Video Games That Are Actually Great

A rushed game isn't always a bad game! For this list, we’ll be looking at those great games that survived a rushed development cycle. .

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:27Published
10 Hardest Achievements & Trophies Everyone Unlocks by Cheating | MojoPlays [Video]

10 Hardest Achievements & Trophies Everyone Unlocks by Cheating | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays! For this video we’ll be looking at 10 Achievements & Trophies You Unlocked By Cheating! As fun as it can be to see another PSN trophy pop or get an increase in Gamerscore, there..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:00Published

Tweets about this