Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Known For Work In Spike Lee Films, Dies After Being Shot In Atlanta

Daily Caller Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
'May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family'
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta

Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd killed in apparent shooting in Atlanta 00:46

 Spike Lee and Viola Davis paid tribute to Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd after he was killed in Atlanta.

