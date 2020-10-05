|
Mike Foster, Louisiana Governor During a Lull, Dies at 90
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
A two-term Republican convert, he served between the tumult of the scandalous Edwin Edwards era and the devastation of Katrina.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Foster (American politician) American politician
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Laura trashed this Louisiana school's library. One teacher's plea on social media brought help (and books) from across the US.The library at G.W. Carver Elementary School in Louisiana was heavily damaged in Hurricane Laura. People across the U.S. have rallied to help out.
USATODAY.com
NBA YoungBoy Arrested on Drug Charges in LouisianaNBA YoungBoy was sitting in a jail cell this week after getting arrested for drugs in his Louisiana hometown. The rapper was booked Monday night by the East..
TMZ.com
Cop: I Was Shot! Other Cops: Um, You Shot Yourself
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Supreme Court: Could COVID infections and Democratic delays torpedo Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation?Many GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee, which will grill Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, have likely been exposed to the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
G.O.P. centrism gives way to fringe views in Biden’s home state, where a QAnon fan is running for Senate.
NYTimes.com
Voters Dread Election: ‘It’s Going to Be Hell No Matter What’For both Democrats and Republicans, there is a sense of foreboding about what the next few months could bring a country already battered by a virus and economic..
NYTimes.com
Edwin Edwards American politician, including Governor of Louisiana
Tweets about this