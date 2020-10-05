White House Optimistic That Trump Will Leave Hospital By Monday Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Only a few days after the president was diagnosed positive with coronavirus, White house Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows stated that he is positive that the president will be discharged soon. It can be recalled that the president was recently transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. Only a few days after the president was diagnosed positive with coronavirus, White house Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows stated that he is positive that the president will be discharged soon. It can be recalled that the president was recently transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. 👓 View full article

