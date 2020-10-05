Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Optimistic That Trump Will Leave Hospital By Monday

HNGN Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
White House Optimistic That Trump Will Leave Hospital By MondayOnly a few days after the president was diagnosed positive with coronavirus, White house Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows stated that he is positive that the president will be discharged soon. It can be recalled that the president was recently transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital 21:20

 President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Gets Second Dose Of Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus, Could Be Discharged From The Hospital As Soon As Monday [Video]

President Trump Gets Second Dose Of Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus, Could Be Discharged From The Hospital As Soon As Monday

President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly on Saturday, but he “has continued to improve,” the White House physician said Sunday, suggesting that Trump could be discharged from..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:40Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:59Published
Watch: Donald Trump waves at supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump waves at supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Meadows 'optimistic' Trump will leave Walter Reed, return to White House Monday after coronavirus treatment

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the administration is “optimistic” President Trump will be able to return to the White...
Upworthy

Trump Could Leave Hospital As Early As Monday, Doctors Say

 President Trump has "continued to improve" and respond to treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his doctors said Sunday, and he...
cbs4.com

‘Morning Joe’ Slams White House for ‘Non-Answers and Outright Lies’ Surrounding Trump’s Condition (Video)

‘Morning Joe’ Slams White House for ‘Non-Answers and Outright Lies’ Surrounding Trump’s Condition (Video) The Trump administration was criticized by the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday for its “non-answers and outright lies” about the president’s...
The Wrap


Tweets about this