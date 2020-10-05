White House Optimistic That Trump Will Leave Hospital By Monday
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Only a few days after the president was diagnosed positive with coronavirus, White house Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows stated that he is positive that the president will be discharged soon. It can be recalled that the president was recently transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.
A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..
United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the..