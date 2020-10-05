Global  
 

Questions surround President Trump's health status

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
White House officials and doctors have given conflicting and incomplete information about President Trump's condition as he's being treated for COVID-19. On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the latest aide to test positive. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN with the latest from Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine 02:31

 This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending physician is speaking out.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump's golf club fundraiser hours before announcing infection 'put lives at risk'

 President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and "put lives at risk,"..
New Zealand Herald
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady, multiple aides and three Republican senators. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment is usually reserved for more serious patients

 President Trump has been treated with Remdesivir, the steroid Dexamethasone, and an experimental antibody therapy since testing positive for COVID-19. Some..
CBS News

Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

 President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: White House press sec tests postive for Covid-19

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the..
New Zealand Herald

After Trump said he ‘learned a lot about Covid,’ his trip outside the hospital suggested otherwise.

 The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is one of the latest members of the president’s circle to test positive.
NYTimes.com

How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19? [Video]

How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19?

An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19. Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in confirmed cases in the UK.According to official data there were 22,961 cases of coronavirus reported onSunday, compared with 12,872 reported on Saturday. This compares with around7,000 cases reported in the four preceding days. But it has emerged that thebig leap in cases occurred due to a “technical issue” which was found onFriday evening. This glitch meant that more than 15,000 cases the week beforeOctober 2 were left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump's doctors say he could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday

 Physicians treating President Trump say his condition is improving, despite experiencing two drops in oxygen levels since his positive COVID-19 diagnosis..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

 In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..
WorldNews

Ward 71: Donald Trump's luxurious presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical Centre

 Just how poorly US President Donald Trump found himself following his coronavirus diagnosis is mired in confusion. But what isn't in contention is that while he..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit [Video]

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter Reed Medical Centre, adding:“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things work out.“Thefirst lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I willnever forget it.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:18Published

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster [Video]

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy: No One Should Have Gone To President Trump's Fundraiser In Bedminster

No one should have come in person last week to President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club because of the risk of COVID-19 infection. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
Dr. Oz And Virus Hunter, Dr. Ian Lipkin, Discuss The Experimental Treatments Reportedly Given To President Trump [Video]

Dr. Oz And Virus Hunter, Dr. Ian Lipkin, Discuss The Experimental Treatments Reportedly Given To President Trump

Clips from today’s show feature a breaking news report on the COVID status of President Trump and First Lady Melania, who tested positive for the deadly virus last week. Dr. Oz gets an insider’s..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:29Published
Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis

The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:15Published

President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center

 Watch VideoPresident Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the coronavirus.  We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comMashableMediaiteUpworthyAceShowbiz

Trump campaign goes virtual after president's COVID diagnosis, Biden temporarily stops attack ads

 While President Trump is staying at Walter Reed Medical Center, his campaign is moving ahead with virtual events less than a month before the election....
CBS News

Live updates: Final month of the 2020 presidential race

 President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus. 
FOXNews.com


