Questions surround President Trump's health status
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
White House officials and doctors have given conflicting and incomplete information about President Trump's condition as he's being treated for COVID-19. On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became the latest aide to test positive. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN with the latest from Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
