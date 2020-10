You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies



LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:38 Published 8 hours ago Watch: ITBP organizes yoga for patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organized Yoga for Covid patients at Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital. At present over 1200 patients have been admitted at the ITBP-run centre... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago 2 On Your Side: More Than 30K California Addresses Targets Of Potential EDD Fraud, Data Show



The data show that one Winnetka address had 5,769 individual claims attached to it, another in Valley Village had more than 2,800 and a $78 million Bel Air mansion that just hit the market had 479.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:39 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this