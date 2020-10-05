Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I'm here because of the struggle': First gay, Black man nominated to Calif. Supreme Court

SFGate Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the nomination of Martin J. Jenkins for associate justice of the California Supreme Court. Jenkins would be the first openly gay man and third African American man to serve on the state's highest court, potentially replacing one of the court's more conservative members with a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Nominates 1st Openly Gay Man To California Supreme Court

Gov. Newsom Nominates 1st Openly Gay Man To California Supreme Court 02:24

 The first openly gay black man has been nominated to the California Supreme Court on Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom,

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Judge Martin Jenkins On Nomination To California Supreme Court [Video]

Raw Video: Judge Martin Jenkins On Nomination To California Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the nomination of Judge Martin Jenkins as California’s third Black and first openly gay State Supreme Court Justice. (10/5/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:57Published
Subway Loaves Are Too Sugary to Legally Be Called 'Bread,' Irish Court Rules [Video]

Subway Loaves Are Too Sugary to Legally Be Called 'Bread,' Irish Court Rules

Ireland's Supreme Court made the ruling regarding a tax break the fast-food chain was seeking.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this