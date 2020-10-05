'I'm here because of the struggle': First gay, Black man nominated to Calif. Supreme Court
Monday, 5 October 2020 () California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the nomination of Martin J. Jenkins for associate justice of the California Supreme Court. Jenkins would be the first openly gay man and third African American man to serve on the state's highest court, potentially replacing one of the court's more conservative members with a former federal civil rights attorney who prosecuted cross burnings and police misconduct cases under President Ronald Reagan.