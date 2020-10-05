Global  
 

"He's Back, Yeah": Trump's Doctor Says President Will Be Released To White House Monday Night

Gothamist Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
He's Back, Yeah: Trump's Doctor Says President Will Be Released To White House Monday NightDr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, talks with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, MD.

Asked if he was experiencing any side effects from the steroids, or any symptoms from coronavirus, Dr. Conley replied, "No I think you've seen the videos, and the tweets, and you'll see him shortly." [ more › ]
0
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: White House Chief Economist Says Economy Strong Following Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

White House Chief Economist Says Economy Strong Following Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis 02:00

 We're chatting with White House chief economist, Joe LaVorgna, discussing the economy's current standing and whether or not President Trump COVID-19 diagnosis will have any impact.

