"He's Back, Yeah": Trump's Doctor Says President Will Be Released To White House Monday Night
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, talks with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, MD.
Asked if he was experiencing any side effects from the steroids, or any symptoms from coronavirus, Dr. Conley replied, "No I think you've seen the videos, and the tweets, and you'll see him shortly." [ more › ]
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, "though he (Trump) may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all of..
Trump's doctor Sean Conley said on Friday night that he had recommended moving Trump to the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre after consulting specialists from... DNA Also reported by •Deutsche Welle