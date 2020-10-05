CDC Acknowledges Coronavirus Can Spread Via Airborne Transmission
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
18 minutes ago) People with COVID-19 can infect others even if they are more than 6 feet apart. In updated guidance, the CDC acknowledges airborne transmission can occur, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
COVID-19 and Airborne Transmission
CBSN Bay Area's Anne Makovec interviews Dr. Dean Winslow, Stanford Health Care Infectious Disease Physician, about the latest CDC guidelines when it comes to airborne transmission and other details..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 07:47 Published 6 days ago
Breaking COVID-19 News Minute: Is COVID-19 Airborne?
The question i keep hearing from viewers like you is: Can COVID-19 be airborne? There’s been some confusion about this lately...and I hope I can clear it up. A few weeks ago, the CDC updated their..
Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 01:03 Published 6 days ago
Fauci: Data 'good enough' on aerosol spread
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Thursday he believes “there's good enough data to say that aerosol transmission does occur.” This report produced by Yahaira..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this