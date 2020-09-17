Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence and Harris to be separated by plexiglass at debate

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The two will meet on the debate stage Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New precautions for vice-presidential debate

New precautions for vice-presidential debate 00:17

 And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the vice-presidential debate right here on Channel 13 at 6 p.m.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Race for the White House: Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shield

 United States vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

Plexiglass will divide Mike Pence, Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate

 The changes come after President Donald Trump and several White House staffers and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 after last week's presidential..
USATODAY.com

Women-led PACs commit $1M in digital ads to Biden-Harris

 Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are set to meet Wednesday for their first — and only — debate.
CBS News

With President in the Hospital, a V.P. Debate Takes On Outsize Import

 Vice-presidential debates can often be afterthoughts in a presidential race, but Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will now face an unusual amount of scrutiny, and a..
NYTimes.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States


Salt Lake City Salt Lake City State capital city in Utah, United States

How to watch the vice presidential debate

 The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
CBS News

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after..
WorldNews

Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next week

 Next week’s debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points..
WorldNews
K9 officer charged with aggravated assault [Video]

K9 officer charged with aggravated assault

A K9 officer in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been charged with aggravated assault linked to the arrest of a black man.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris [Video]

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence is set to face off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:16Published
Pence To Debate Harris Next Week [Video]

Pence To Debate Harris Next Week

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Local Democrats and Republicans get ready for the first presidential debate [Video]

Local Democrats and Republicans get ready for the first presidential debate

Both political parties held watch parties all over the state.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Pence, Harris Gear Up for Debate After Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

 Wednesday’s face-off between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris has taken on new importance after President Trump’s...
Upworthy

When is the vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris?

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in their highly anticipated debate on Wednesday at...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy

YouGov Poll: Pence, Harris Virtually Tied Just Days Before VP Debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence are virtually tied in the latest national poll from YouGov, though the senator does hold a slight...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this