Pence and Harris to be separated by plexiglass at debate
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The two will meet on the debate stage Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Race for the White House: Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shieldUnited States vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
Plexiglass will divide Mike Pence, Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debateThe changes come after President Donald Trump and several White House staffers and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 after last week's presidential..
USATODAY.com
Women-led PACs commit $1M in digital ads to Biden-HarrisKamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are set to meet Wednesday for their first — and only — debate.
CBS News
With President in the Hospital, a V.P. Debate Takes On Outsize ImportVice-presidential debates can often be afterthoughts in a presidential race, but Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will now face an unusual amount of scrutiny, and a..
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Salt Lake City State capital city in Utah, United States
How to watch the vice presidential debateThe vice presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
CBS News
GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court voteSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after..
WorldNews
Debate commission says Harris and Pence will still meet on stage next weekNext week’s debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisJim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week Biden up by 2 points..
WorldNews
