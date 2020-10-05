|
CBS News poll: Biden leads in Pennsylvania, even with Trump in Ohio
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll conducted after last week's debate, but before news of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, shows Joe Biden leading in Pennsylvania and running even with the president in Ohio, CBS News Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about why the Rust Belt states are especially important in this election.
Rust Belt Region in the US affected by industrial decline
