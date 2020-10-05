CBS News poll: Biden leads in Pennsylvania, even with Trump in Ohio

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules



White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.

