2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump back at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Trump's physician said he is "not entirely out of the woods yet."
Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirusPresident Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News
A visual guide to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatmentExperimental drugs, conflicting accounts, and a controversial drive by. We break down the unfolding saga.
USATODAY.com
How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troublesPresident Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
USATODAY.com
Doctor says many questions remain as Trump prepares to leave Walter ReedPresident Trump is set to be released from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Internal medicine..
CBS News
Biden reluctant to comment on Trump's healthDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is declining to comment on President Donald Trump's drive outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters. "I'm not going to..
USATODAY.com
Live updates: Trump trip to greet supporters raises concernsThe president made a surprise trip out of the hospital to greet well-wishers who have flocked to Walter Reed.
CBS News
'Imagine having a literal COVID parade': Critics react after Trump leaves Walter Reed to see supportersDr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity.
USATODAY.com
Trump says he's leaving hospital, tweets "don't be afraid of COVID!"President Trump says he's leaving the hospital Monday evening, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through the White House and Republican Party. CBS..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump leaves hospital after virus stayUS President Donald Trump has announced he will be leaving hospital and returning to the White House within hours.Trump shared the news on Twitter, saying he was..
New Zealand Herald
