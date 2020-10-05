Global  
 

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump back at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Trump's physician said he is "not entirely out of the woods yet."
Trump returns to White House, removes mask [Video]

Trump returns to White House, removes mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News

A visual guide to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 Experimental drugs, conflicting accounts, and a controversial drive by. We break down the unfolding saga.
USATODAY.com

How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troubles

 President Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
 
USATODAY.com

Doctor says many questions remain as Trump prepares to leave Walter Reed

 President Trump is set to be released from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Internal medicine..
CBS News

Biden reluctant to comment on Trump's health

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is declining to comment on President Donald Trump's drive outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters. "I'm not going to..
USATODAY.com

Live updates: Trump trip to greet supporters raises concerns

 The president made a surprise trip out of the hospital to greet well-wishers who have flocked to Walter Reed.
CBS News

'Imagine having a literal COVID parade': Critics react after Trump leaves Walter Reed to see supporters

 Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity.
USATODAY.com

Trump says he's leaving hospital, tweets "don't be afraid of COVID!"

 President Trump says he's leaving the hospital Monday evening, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through the White House and Republican Party. CBS..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump leaves hospital after virus stay

 US President Donald Trump has announced he will be leaving hospital and returning to the White House within hours.Trump shared the news on Twitter, saying he was..
New Zealand Herald

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up [Video]

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up

Wearing what appeared to be a white surgical mask, President Donald Trump pumped his fist and gave a thumbs up as he walked down the steps of the Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington, D.C..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30
South Shore doctor on president leaving Walter Reed [Video]

South Shore doctor on president leaving Walter Reed

Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist at South Shore Hospital, expresses concerns about President Trump's quick return to the White House amid COVID-19 symptoms.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:43
President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The news comes as a coronavirus outbreak within the White House grows. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03

