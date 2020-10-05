Global  
 

How sick is the president? Trump latest commander-in-chief to downplay medical troubles

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is not being entirely transparent about his health as Americans are already deciding whether to reelect him.
 
News video: President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday

President Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday 02:47

 President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center this morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician says he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health, but adds he is "not out of the woods yet." Meanwhile, a growing number of the president's aides have tested positive....

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump back at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed

 Trump's physician said he is "not entirely out of the woods yet."
CBS News
Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up [Video]

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up

Wearing what appeared to be a white surgical mask, President Donald Trump pumped his fist and gave a thumbs up as he walked down the steps of the Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington, D.C..

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Trump says he's leaving hospital, tweets "don't be afraid of COVID!"

 President Trump says he's leaving the hospital Monday evening, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through the White House and Republican Party. CBS..
CBS News

Trump’s Campaign Saw an Opportunity. He Undermined It.

 The health crisis was a chance for a political reset, some advisers believed, to show a new, more empathetic stance toward the coronavirus. But the candidate did..
NYTimes.com

20,000 empty chairs outside White House commemorate 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19

 For the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day on Sunday, 20,000 empty chairs were set up on the Ellipse outside the White House - each one representing 10..
CBS News

Trump Leaving Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'

 President Trump says he's getting ready to leave the hospital, and is even telling Americans there's no reason to be afraid of COVID-19 ... despite the fact he..
TMZ.com

Mixed messages on Trump's health add uncertainty

 President Donald Trump says he's leaving the hospital days after testing positive for the coronavirus, but contradictory statements about his health are keeping..
USATODAY.com

20,000 chairs represent COVID-19 victims outside White House

 The 20,000 chairs represented a fraction of the nearly 210,000 Americans killed by COVID-19.
CBS News

