Donald Trump, infected with COVID-19, has returned to the White House. Doctors offer varying opinions on whether it was a good idea.

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Although the White House has an excellent medical unit, people with severe COVID-19 can deteriorate within 30 minutes to an hour, warns one doctor.
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19 01:36

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.

Trump stages dramatic White House return

 Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of..
USATODAY.com
Trump returns to White House, removes mask [Video]

Trump returns to White House, removes mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News

A visual guide to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 Experimental drugs, conflicting accounts, and a controversial drive by. We break down the unfolding saga.
USATODAY.com

Covid: 'I was released from prison during lockdown'

 One man describes what it was like to be released from prison during the pandemic.
BBC News

Coronavirus: How to tell which countries are coping best with Covid

 Comparing even the simplest data can be complex as we try to measure how our governments are doing.
BBC News

Independent cinemas: 'Bums on seats' vital for survival

 How are independent cinemas fairing amid a dearth of blockbusters and reduced capacity due to Covid?
BBC News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump back at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed

 Trump's physician said he is "not entirely out of the woods yet."
CBS News

