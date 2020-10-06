|
Donald Trump, infected with COVID-19, has returned to the White House. Doctors offer varying opinions on whether it was a good idea.
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Although the White House has an excellent medical unit, people with severe COVID-19 can deteriorate within 30 minutes to an hour, warns one doctor.
