Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump stages dramatic White House return

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. Trump entered the White House without wearing a protective mask. (Oct. 5)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19

Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19 01:36

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump, infected with COVID-19, has returned to the White House. Doctors offer varying opinions on whether it was a good idea.

 Although the White House has an excellent medical unit, people with severe COVID-19 can deteriorate within 30 minutes to an hour, warns one doctor.
 
USATODAY.com
Trump returns to White House, removes mask [Video]

Trump returns to White House, removes mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Special Report: Trump returns to the White House after testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump, just days after testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has returned to..
CBS News

A visual guide to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 Experimental drugs, conflicting accounts, and a controversial drive by. We break down the unfolding saga.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump back at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed

 Trump's physician said he is "not entirely out of the woods yet."
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: 'I was released from prison during lockdown'

 One man describes what it was like to be released from prison during the pandemic.
BBC News

Coronavirus: How to tell which countries are coping best with Covid

 Comparing even the simplest data can be complex as we try to measure how our governments are doing.
BBC News

Independent cinemas: 'Bums on seats' vital for survival

 How are independent cinemas fairing amid a dearth of blockbusters and reduced capacity due to Covid?
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up [Video]

Trump leaves hospital for White House, gives thumbs up

Wearing what appeared to be a white surgical mask, President Donald Trump pumped his fist and gave a thumbs up as he walked down the steps of the Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington, D.C..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Says He Will Return To White House Monday, Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The news comes as a coronavirus outbreak within the White House grows. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published
Trump Admin Insisted CDC Alter Data To Downplay COVID-19's Risk To Children [Video]

Trump Admin Insisted CDC Alter Data To Downplay COVID-19's Risk To Children

A former public affairs official of the US Department of Health and Human Services pressured the CDC to alter a report on the risk of COVID-19 to children. Specifically, the editorial staff was pushed..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this