You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cameron Peak Fire: More Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As Winds Fuel Fire



Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. Officials urge residents to leave immediately. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:38 Published 2 hours ago New Evacuation Orders For Cameron Peak Fire



The Cameron Peak Fire forced more evacuations on Wednesday morning. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:37 Published 4 hours ago Griffith Park-area engulfed in flames in Los Angeles



A brush fire broke out near Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on October 12.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started around North Hobart Blvd. There's no damage reported. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this