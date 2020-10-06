Global  
 

Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Black Man

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Officer Shaun Lucas was arrested by the Texas Rangers, which said his actions were “not objectionably reasonable.”
News video: Former Dallas Cowboy Comments As Tributes Pour In For Wolfe City Resident Jonathan Price

Former Dallas Cowboy Comments As Tributes Pour In For Wolfe City Resident Jonathan Price 02:27

 Former Dallas Cowboy Comments As Tributes Pour In For Wolfe City Resident Jonathan Price

3 dead in Texas after partial building collapse

 Fire officials say three workers were killed and one was injured during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Black cheerleader ‘shaken’ by police raid [Video]

Black cheerleader ‘shaken’ by police raid

Texas college cheerleader Christin Evans says she's been fearful and shaken since armed officers stormed into her dorm room in the middle of the night in mid-September, after alleged false reports she was armed and threatening to harm people.

DA expected to decide whether to charge Wauwatosa police officer in fatal shooting [Video]

DA expected to decide whether to charge Wauwatosa police officer in fatal shooting

The family of a teenager shot and killed by a Wauwatosa police officer said they expect to learn Wednesday whether that officer will be criminally charged. The fatal shooting was the third in the past..

Wolfe City Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Shooting Of ‘Hometown Hero’ Jonathan Price [Video]

Wolfe City Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Shooting Of ‘Hometown Hero’ Jonathan Price

A call for justice is getting louder in the Hunt County town of Wolfe City where a beloved citizen named Jonathan Price was shot and allegedly killed by a police officer.

Texas man called 'pillar of community' fatally shot by police officer [Video]

Texas man called 'pillar of community' fatally shot by police officer

Texas man called 'pillar of community' fatally shot by police officer

Two Texas lawsuits challenge governor's restrictions on ballot drop-off locations

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing two separate federal lawsuits over his executive order that restricts ballot boxes to one per county in...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.com

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race

New Texas Poll: Trump Up In Close Race President Donald Trump has an apparent lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in a close contest for Texas' 38 electoral votes according to a new poll of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ESPN

