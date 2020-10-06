Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Spain detains John McAfee - police source

Spain detains John McAfee - police source 01:01

 John McAfee, an antivirus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John McAfee John McAfee American computer programmer and businessman

Anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested over tax evasion charges

 The anti-virus creator faces extradition to the US for allegedly failing to file tax returns.
BBC News

John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, charged with tax evasion in US

 Entrepreneur has been arrested in Spain after US prosecutors alleged he hid millions, including in assets such as real estate and a yacht John McAfee, the..
WorldNews

John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extradition

 John McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Dodging [Video]

John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Dodging

Larger-than-life cybersecurity executive John McAfee is facing federal charges of tax evasion. Business Insider reports the US Justice Department filed an indictment against McAfee in June of 2020. It..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

McAfee software creator jailed in Spain

 John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted for fraud in the United States, was in jail on Tuesday pending extradition procedures after being arrested...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe Verge

Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion

 The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
CBS News Also reported by •TechCrunchBusiness Insider

Tweets about this

MaryMc_31

Mary Mc RT @euronews: Antivirus software founder John McAfee, wanted by the United States for tax evasion, has been arrested by Spanish police. htt… 44 seconds ago

paul_eubanks

paul RT @cnnbrk: John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate, has been indicted for tax evasion in the US. He was arrested in Spain. https://t.c… 1 minute ago

RickReinardy

Ricky Reinardy RT @Trndo17: 👀 John McAfee, cybersecurity magnate, has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition https://t.co/I2bWziuAlG via @J… 1 minute ago

Cynthia45269

Cynthia Thornton RT @JustTheNews: .@TheJusticeDept announces indictment on cybersecurity magnate @officialmcafee after arrest in Spain #JustTheNews @S0phieM… 3 minutes ago

itwpp

พีนายอน RT @Reuters: John McAfee, indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested, a Spanish police source said https://t.co/kUeC… 4 minutes ago

mediaindiagroup

MEDIA INDIA GROUP Founder of antivirus software #McAfee John McAfee was arrested in #Spain on Tuesday. Wanted by #USA for millions of… https://t.co/tDgJcdLskM 5 minutes ago

Haron_Getui

The General 🇰🇪 RT @ItsMutai: So John McAfee has finally been arrested? Where is my friend @KinyanBoy? Uko area? I think the real John has been arrested! 11 minutes ago

Tobyboy34042623

Tobyboy RT @JustTheNews: .@officialmcafee, cybersecurity magnate, has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition #JustTheNews @S0phieMann1… 15 minutes ago