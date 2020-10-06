|
Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion
The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
John McAfee American computer programmer and businessman
Anti-virus creator John McAfee arrested over tax evasion chargesThe anti-virus creator faces extradition to the US for allegedly failing to file tax returns.
BBC News
John McAfee, antivirus software pioneer, charged with tax evasion in USEntrepreneur has been arrested in Spain after US prosecutors alleged he hid millions, including in assets such as real estate and a yacht John McAfee, the..
WorldNews
John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and is facing extraditionJohn McAfee, who built a fortune selling cybersecurity software and has in recent years become a cryptocurrency evangelist, has been indicted on charges of tax..
The Verge
