Supreme Court issues decision on Led Zeppelin plagiarism case

Wochit Tech - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever 00:40 For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the last thing the Trump campaign wants to do. As Trump has now been hospitalized, he's all but...