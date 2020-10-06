Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctor discusses Trump's release from Walter Reed, his aggressive treatments and road to recovery

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the decision to release the president from Walter Reed hospital after three nights, his treatments and what lies ahead for the president's recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: BMC doctor reacts to President Trump's release from hospital

BMC doctor reacts to President Trump's release from hospital 01:03

 A Boston Medical Center doctor reacts to President Donald Trump's release from the hospital.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump removes mask, releases videos in return to White House from Walter Reed

 President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus. He also..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump returns to White House after three days in hospital

 President Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, where he immediately removed his mask and recorded a video telling Americans to not "be afraid" of..
CBS News

Joe Biden pushes back at President Trump for downplaying masks, says wearing one is "patriotic"

 After President Trump's mask photo op on the White House balcony, his Democratic rival is emphasizing the importance of masks. In a NBC News town hall, former..
CBS News
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter [Video]

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Jonathan LaPook Jonathan LaPook

Special Report: Doctors give update as Trump prepares to leave hospital

 Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center gave a briefing on President Trump's condition after Mr. Trump announced plans to return to the White House to continue his..
CBS News

Assessing the president’s health after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The president's diagnosis raises questions about his overall health. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
CBS News

Details emerge on Trump's health after coronavirus diagnosis

 White House doctors say the president had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dropped twice during his treatment for COVID-19. CBS News chief medical..
CBS News

Trump's prognosis and a nation's need to know

 Balancing the president's privacy with the importance of sharing details about his COVID-19 diagnosis is not easy. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Dr. Albert..
CBS News

CBS This Morning CBS This Morning American morning television program


Related news from verified sources

The Latest: Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no deaths

 WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. -- The Navajo Nation, which sprawls across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, reported 17 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Saturday. The...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this