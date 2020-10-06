|
Doctor discusses Trump's release from Walter Reed, his aggressive treatments and road to recovery
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the decision to release the president from Walter Reed hospital after three nights, his treatments and what lies ahead for the president's recovery.
