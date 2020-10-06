Global  
 

Joe Biden pushes back at President Trump for downplaying masks, says wearing one is "patriotic"

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
After President Trump's mask photo op on the White House balcony, his Democratic rival is emphasizing the importance of masks. In a NBC News town hall, former Vice President Biden told the audience wearing a mask was a "big deal" and "patriotic." Ed O'Keefe reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jill Biden pulls back husband to socially distance

Jill Biden pulls back husband to socially distance 01:11

 Dr. Jill Biden pulled back her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to socially distance from reporters on the tarmac in New Castle, Delaware, before departing for Miami.

Trump tied with Biden in Florida despite campaign setbacks, new Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll finds

 The presidential race is tied in Florida with less than 30 days to Election Day, according to a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll.
USATODAY.com
Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19 [Video]

Biden slams Trump over reassuring remarks on Covid-19

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:47Published

Biden on the trail, Hurricane Delta, NYC closes some schools: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Joe Biden stays on the campaign trail while President Trump recuperates, Hurricane Delta forms and more news you need to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Doctor discusses Trump's release from Walter Reed, his aggressive treatments and road to recovery

 Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the decision to release the president from Walter Reed hospital after three..
CBS News

President Trump removes mask, releases videos in return to White House from Walter Reed

 President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus. He also..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump returns to White House after three days in hospital

 President Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, where he immediately removed his mask and recorded a video telling Americans to not "be afraid" of..
CBS News
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter [Video]

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation [Video]

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:37Published
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

As Harris pitches to Black voters, some want to hear more

 Standing before Sen. Kamala Harris at a campaign event near a Raleigh barbershop, Marcus Bass asked the Democratic vice presidential nominee a pointed question:..
WorldNews
Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source [Video]

Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in South Carolina Senate race

 A new poll shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in the Senate race in South Carolina. Jamie Lovegrove,..
CBS News

Trump and Biden campaigns take different approaches following president's diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has changed the presidential election with just a month to go before Election Day. Joe Biden continues to criticize Mr...
CBS News

Trump says he's leaving hospital, tweets "don't be afraid of COVID!"

 President Trump says he's leaving the hospital Monday evening, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread through the White House and Republican Party. CBS..
CBS News

State of 2020 presidential race as Trump's health remains uncertain

 Less than a month before Election Day, questions remain about President Trump's recovery from COVID-19. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the..
CBS News

Presidential campaigns adjust following Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19

 Despite President Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, his senior campaign advisers are still criticizing Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Biden's team..
CBS News

