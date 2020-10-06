|
Joe Biden pushes back at President Trump for downplaying masks, says wearing one is "patriotic"
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
After President Trump's mask photo op on the White House balcony, his Democratic rival is emphasizing the importance of masks. In a NBC News town hall, former Vice President Biden told the audience wearing a mask was a "big deal" and "patriotic." Ed O'Keefe reports.
