Tropical Storm Delta breaks record as it moves toward Gulf Coast, could become hurricane



Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane in the northern Gulf Coast later this week. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:30 Published 16 hours ago

Hurricane Sally Downgraded To Category 1



Coastal Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle got a rude awakening this morning as the slow-moving storm roared in as a Category 2, and the damage is already extensive. CBS News'.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:50 Published 3 weeks ago