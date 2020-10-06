Global  
 

Eric Trump answers questions from New York investigators

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office confirmed Eric Trump participated in a video deposition.
Letitia James Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York

FTC says debt firms stole $17M of fake debt from consumers

 NY Attorney General Letitia James says senior citizens have "earned the right to be rude" when corrupt debt collectors call.
CBS News
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election [Video]

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue [Video]

As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue

New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association. CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top gun lobby group. The NRA is one of the most feared forces in American politics, spending billions to weaken gun control initiatives after mass shootings. It has also transformed the American constitutional right to bear arms into a cultural cause that dominates conservative politics.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

Eric Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Remarks Blasted by LGBT Orgs

 Eric Trump took an anonymous gay person's support for his dad and tried to bootstrap that support to the entire LGBT community -- but some of their heaviest..
TMZ.com
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed [Video]

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed

On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7. The investigation was into the the Trump Organization. Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents. The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

NYC targets virus uptick areas with restrictions

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is aiming new virus restrictions at neighborhoods home to the city's large Orthodox Jewish community. Cuomo says its an attempt to..
USATODAY.com

N.Y. governor orders schools in 9 coronavirus hot spots to close

 The neighborhoods where schools are being closed have all seen a COVID-positive test rate well over 3% for the last week.
CBS News

New York governor orders schools in 9 neighborhoods to close

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will shut down schools in nine coronavirus hot spots​. The neighborhoods facing school closures have all seen a..
CBS News

NY gov. announces crackdown on COVID restrictions

 New York's governor says the state will close some schools and take over enforcement of social distancing rules in parts of New York City after a spike in..
USATODAY.com

