Shannon Lee on dad Bruce Lee's philosophy, "Be Water," and lasting legacy

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
First on "CBS This Morning," Anthony Mason talks to Shannon Lee, daughter of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, about her new book, "Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee." Mason talks to Lee about her father's "Be Water" philosophy, her relationship with her dad, Bruce Lee's influence today, and what she learned about her father through the process of writing this book.
Anthony Mason (journalist) journalist


