Meet India's first women to be posted on Navy warships as chopper tacticians



In a first, two women officers have been selected to join as 'Observers' in Indian Navy. The officers will join as 'Observers' (Airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream of Navy. Sub Lieutenant.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Argentina suffers the effects from being 'the longest in quarantine' amid COVID-19



The "social, preventive, and compulsory isolation" decreed five months ago by the government of Alberto Fernández has become the longest uninterrupted quarantine in the world. It mainly affects the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:14 Published on August 26, 2020