|
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and the debate over Section 230
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gives tech companies broad leeway over the content users post on their sites. Should it?
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Susan Wojcicki American business executive
Section 230 US legal legislation of Internet sites
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Why the Pixel 5 reminds us of the Nexus 5Every Tuesday this month, Vergecast co-host Dieter Bohn is hosting a series of discussions diving deep into tech review season, each focusing on a specific..
The Verge
Woman teaches herself to sew and starts booming bow tie business"I was literally typing into YouTube: How to turn a Brother sewing machine on. How to thread the bobbin."
CBS News
Navalny makes first video appearance since coma
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
Robber uses YouTube tricks to loot two banks in OdishaJena thought of the plan after he suffered heavy losses in his business due to the lockdown. The accused also had accounts in both the banks.
DNA
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this