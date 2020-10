You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stimulus Check Latest: Revised HEROES Act, Passed By House, Includes $1200 Payment; $600 Additional Unemployment



A second stimulus bill is still a possibility, even with time running short before the election. On Monday of this week, House Democrats unveiled a revised stimulus bill that would ease many of the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Glitch Results In 'Checked Box' Preventing Some From Receiving Stimulus Payment



A system glitch is potentially preventing thousands of people from getting their federal stimulus checks. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Stimulus checks Congress White House deal



Credit: nypost Duration: 00:34 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this