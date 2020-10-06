Global  
 

Company Converting Camps Into College Campuses For COVID-Cleared Students Taking Online Classes

cbs4.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Many colleges campuses are shut down or only allowing a limited number of students during the pandemic. That has millions of students taking classes on the web, and many are finding a new way to learn remotely.
News video: A new TikTok trend has college students arguing about the nation's 'best' campus

A new TikTok trend has college students arguing about the nation's 'best' campus 01:03

 Almost everything is different thisschool year, but some things never change.One of those tried-and-true constants?College kids arguing about whose school is better.The generations-old debate has madeits way to TikTok, where students haveposted thousands of videos floutingtheir school’s...

Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer [Video]

Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer

Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week [Video]

Teachers spend this many additional hours prepping for their classes a week

The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
High schoolers think they should learn more about political and social issues in school [Video]

High schoolers think they should learn more about political and social issues in school

Over half of American parents believe schools should give students a day off for civic activity like attending a political rally or protesting for a cause, according to new research.The study asked..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

