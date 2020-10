Peggy Lee Durham City Council approves resolution calling for federal reparations for descendants of enslaved people - https://t.co/lFdfmUi87z 3 days ago HELL NO to NOAHIDE LAWS Durham City Council approves resolution calling for federal reparations for descendants of enslaved people https://t.co/YrcqRdc2OY 4 days ago G $🇺🇸1776🇺🇸 Looks like my hometown is going into the shitter too now. Huzzah https://t.co/XCK0YvaUQL 4 days ago Baker3311 They can't just use Federal funds like that. This goes nowhere. Durham City Council approves resolution calling f… https://t.co/7SGSeLOHAC 5 days ago Baker3311 THAT'S BULLSHIT !!! Durham City Council approves resolution calling for federal reparations for descendants of ens… https://t.co/X334kguD2E 5 days ago