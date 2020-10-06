|
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies into a Category 4 storm
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has already issued a state of emergency as Hurricane Delta churns closer towards the U.S. Gulf Coast. Delta and has rapidly grown in strength over the past 24 hours. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with the latest on the forecast.
