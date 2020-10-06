Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies into a Category 4 storm

Delta: Aging Plane Problem



Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Delta Air Lines is often leading the charge when it comes to innovations in the airline industry but a top criticism is that its planes are too old. The country's second-largest airline has the second-oldest fleet out of the big four international airlines. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Delta to finally address this issue with older models being retired in favor of new jets like the Airbus A220. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

