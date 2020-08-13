The Media Is Studiously Ignoring This Gigantic Kamala Harris Scandal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gastelum censured by Otay Water District



Otay Water District board members voted Friday to censure a director after he made derogatory remarks published on social media towards Kamala Harris. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:31 Published on August 22, 2020 DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris



Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on August 13, 2020 Palin's Hopes For Harris



On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate. It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on August 13, 2020

Tweets about this