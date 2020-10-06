Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. Jamie Yuccas has a look back at his life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News

Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News 01:27

 Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a battle with cancer on Tuesday (Oct. 6). His son, Wolfgang, shared the news on Twitter.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen Dutch-American rock musician

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Eddie Van Halen, rock guitar legend, dies of cancer at age 65

 Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen was 65.
USATODAY.com

Rock star Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65

 Eddie Van Halen, iconic guitarist and founding member of the popular rock band bearing his name, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. CBS..
CBS News

Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies at 65

 Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced Tuesday.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Music legend Eddie Van Halen remembered as one of the greatest guitar players of all time [Video]

Music legend Eddie Van Halen remembered as one of the greatest guitar players of all time

Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of the band Van Halen was 65.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:34Published
Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At 65 [Video]

Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At 65

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Top 20 Greatest Guitar Solos [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Guitar Solos

These solos rock! For this list, we’ll be breaking down the most iconic and influential solo guitar sections from the world of rock.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

 Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. Jamie Yuccas has a look back at his life.
CBS News Also reported by •euronewsJapan TodayHinduDeutsche WelleNews24UpworthyUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsCBC.ca

Eddie Van Halen Remembered: Valerie Bertinelli, Jimmy Kimmel, Sammy Hagar Praise And Mourn “The Mozart Of Rock Guitar”

 Refresh for updates Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx remembers Eddie Van Halen as “the Mozart of rock guitar,” and Jimmy Kimmel writes that a...
Upworthy


Tweets about this