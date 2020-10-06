|
Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. Jamie Yuccas has a look back at his life.
