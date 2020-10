Howard Stern Nears Deal With Sirius XM for Around $120 Million a Year Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Howard Stern, the radio shock jock who's maintained his star power in the podcasting era, is nearing a contract renewal with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. that would boost his pay to about $120 million a year, according to people familiar with the matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Howard Stern Set to Sign With Sirius XM for Three More Years



Howard Stern is set to re-sign with Sirius XM for another three years at $120 million a year, cementing his spot as one of the highest-paid talk radio show hosts. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:26 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this