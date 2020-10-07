Global  
 

Trump Insists He Is ‘Feeling Great’ as Most of Joint Chiefs Quarantine

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
A day after returning home, the president strove to project an image of normalcy even as the virus spread further in the White House and into his national security team.
 [NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump backs out of relief talks as he continues to downplay virus

 President Trump says he's pulling out of talks for more coronavirus relief as he continues to downplay the threat of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
Trump’s Return Leaves White House in Disarray as Infections Jolt West Wing

 The West Wing was mostly empty, cleared of aides who were sick or told to work from home, and staff in the White House residence were in full personal protective..
Biden team boosts COVID-19 protocols [Video]

Biden team boosts COVID-19 protocols

[NFA] People surrounding Democratic nominee Joe Biden are taking heightened measures to protect the self-described "tactile politician" from a pandemic that has reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump himself. Gavino Garay reports.

