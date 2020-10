UK Won't Rule Out Beijing Olympics Boycott Over Uighur Abuse Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab refused to rule out a U.K. boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022 over alleged abuses of China's Uighur Muslim minority. "My instinct is to separate sport from diplomacy and politics but there comes a point where that may not be... 👓 View full article

