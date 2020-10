Texas Sheriff Indicted For Tampering With Evidence In Death Of Man In Custody



A grand jury on Monday indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of a Black man in police custody last year. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

Netflix 'Cuties' Controversy



Netflix's "Cuties" has faced backlash from its original cover poster to the content of the documentary, which many say sexualizes young girls. The film's message, some say, is being missed as the overt.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 08:09 Published 3 weeks ago