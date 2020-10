You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate



Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:48 Published 2 hours ago New safety guidelines for the VP debate



In response to President Trump contracting COVID-19, new safety guidelines will be in place at presidential debates. We'll see them take effect tomorrow when Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 11 hours ago New precautions for vice-presidential debate



And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this