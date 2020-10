NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt negotiations with...

Trump's Tweet Tanks S&P 500: Stocks Fall Sharply as President Puts Stimulus Talks on Hold After spending much of the day up modestly, stocks fell following news that the President was backing out of economic stimulus negotiations until after the...

Motley Fool 5 hours ago