Calif. zoo aids mountain lion cub hurt in wildfire
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
An orphaned mountain lion cub, badly burned in a Northern California wildfire, is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued. The male cub, believed to be four to six weeks old, had his whiskers singed off and his paws severely burned. (Oct. 6)
Oakland Zoo zoo and non-profit organization in Oakland, California
Northern California Region of the U.S. state of California
