Calif. zoo aids mountain lion cub hurt in wildfire

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
An orphaned mountain lion cub, badly burned in a Northern California wildfire, is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued. The male cub, believed to be four to six weeks old, had his whiskers singed off and his paws severely burned. (Oct. 6)
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Projecy Wildlife saves mountain lion cub

Projecy Wildlife saves mountain lion cub 30:14

 Project Wildlife saves mountain lion cub

