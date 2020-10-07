Pence, Harris to Face-off on Vice Presidential Debate, Here’s What You Need to Know
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Dubbed as the most important vice-presidential face-off in history, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are set to face each other on Wednesday. One of the biggest issues included in the debate is the capability to assume the presidential post when the president becomes indisposed.
[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President..
[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President..