Pence, Harris to Face-off on Vice Presidential Debate, Here’s What You Need to Know

HNGN Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Pence, Harris to Face-off on Vice Presidential Debate, Here’s What You Need to KnowDubbed as the most important vice-presidential face-off in history, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are set to face each other on Wednesday. One of the biggest issues included in the debate is the capability to assume the presidential post when the president becomes indisposed.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate 03:48

 Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

