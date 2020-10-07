Global  
 

Dangerous Hurricane Delta Winds, Rain Lashing Northeast Coast Of Yucatan Peninsula

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Strong winds and rain from Hurricane Delta are lashing the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica

Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica 00:35

 Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.

People stockpile fuel in preparation for Hurricane Delta arrival in Mexico [Video]

People stockpile fuel in preparation for Hurricane Delta arrival in Mexico

Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning (October 6), on approach to Mexico.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Tracking Hurricane Delta [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta becones a dangerous Category 4 storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan [Video]

Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan

A strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Dangerous Hurricane Delta closing in on Mexico's Yucatan

 Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm Tuesday while on a course to hammer Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and then continue on to the...
CTV News

Dangerous Hurricane Delta closes in on Mexico's Yucatan

 Powerful storm weakened somewhat to a Category 3 but still packed sustained winds of 120 mph as it headed for landfall over resort-heavy peninsula that includes...
CBS News

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

 Tropical Storm Gamma has stalled just north of the Yucatan Peninsula after lashing Mexico's resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds
Newsday Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

