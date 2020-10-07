|
Dangerous Hurricane Delta Winds, Rain Lashing Northeast Coast Of Yucatan Peninsula
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Strong winds and rain from Hurricane Delta are lashing the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica 00:35
Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.
