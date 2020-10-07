Global  
 

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The Trump administration is fighting back against a growing outbreak of coronavirus in both the White House and military as officials continue to test positive. Meanwhile, as the president recovers from COVID-19, he's repeating a misleading claim comparing the disease to the flu. Ben Tracy reports.
Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:19

 Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Eye Opener: Trump aide Stephen Miller latest White House staffer to contract COVID-19

 President Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller is the latest in the White House to test positive for COVID-19 amid a recent outbreak. Also, President Trump..
Covid: White House aide tests positive as military leaders quarantine

 White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive and several military leaders quarantine.
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

 Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday....
