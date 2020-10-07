|
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The Trump administration is fighting back against a growing outbreak of coronavirus in both the White House and military as officials continue to test positive. Meanwhile, as the president recovers from COVID-19, he's repeating a misleading claim comparing the disease to the flu. Ben Tracy reports.
