Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in high-stakes debate

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take on added significance after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political contributors Jamal Simmons and Terry Sullivan joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the high-stakes debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Essence Content - Published
News video: Essence Digital Cover: Kamala Harris

Essence Digital Cover: Kamala Harris 00:22

 "I firmly believe, I firmly in my heart and in my soul know, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. — U.S. Vice Presidential Nominee," Sen. Kamala Harris

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate [Video]

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:15Published
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the vice presidential debate of Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris

 Fox News Channel will present special live programming surrounding the 2020 vice presidential debate this week in Salt Lake City between incumbent Vice President...
FOXNews.com

Commission says Harris-Pence debate still on

 The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Pence, Harris Will Be Separated by Plexiglass Shield at VP Debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night at the...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this