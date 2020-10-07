Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in high-stakes debate

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate



In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 09:15 Published 8 minutes ago

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US



During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43 Published 29 minutes ago