Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in high-stakes debate
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take on added significance after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political contributors Jamal Simmons and Terry Sullivan joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the high-stakes debate.
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and..
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump..