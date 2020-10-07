What to expect during Gov. Jay Inslee, challenger Loren Culp's first debate Wednesday night Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp won't be facing a live audience, and they'll only virtually be facing each other. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the two candidates will be in separate studios within the TVW headquarters building. Moderators will also be in a separate studio, and all involved will be following COVID-19 guidelines, according to the Washington State Debate Coalition. 👓 View full article

