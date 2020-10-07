Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to expect during Gov. Jay Inslee, challenger Loren Culp's first debate Wednesday night

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee and challenger Loren Culp won't be facing a live audience, and they'll only virtually be facing each other. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the two candidates will be in separate studios within the TVW headquarters building. Moderators will also be in a separate studio, and all involved will be following COVID-19 guidelines, according to the Washington State Debate Coalition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate [Video]

Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate

President Donald Trump campaigned in Duluth on Wednesday, marking his thirdvisit to the key swing state of Minnesota in recent weeks. Mr Trump spoke atthe Duluth International Airport the day after his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
President Trump, Democratic Challenger Biden To Square Off In First Presidential Debate [Video]

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Biden To Square Off In First Presidential Debate

CBS4's Skyler Henry has more on what to expect Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this